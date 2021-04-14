Ex-wife of a famous Georgian actor accuses him of domestic violence

The ex-wife of a famous Georgian actor accused him of physical violence. In one of the TV shows on the Rustavi-2 TV channel, Ninutsa Makashvili, the ex-wife of actor Beso Zanguri, said that 11 years ago Beso Zanguri would systematically beat her, even while she was pregnant. Makashbili’s accusations sparked a lot of controversy within Georgian society and among the employees of the Rustaveli Theater, where Zanguri is working.

“I never thought that I would become one of those who suffer from domestic abuse. I don’t remember the first time I was beaten, but I remember that he did it in front of his family and I was pregnant. Then apologies and gifts followed”, Makashvili said.

Makashvili said that cases of physical violence were very frequent:

“This could happen, for example, if the plate or fork were not washed fast enough. Or when I would stop in front of the red light for too long, or because of some random guy on the street”.

Ninutsa Makashvili also claimed that her husband intimidated and threatened her:

“I was very scared. My family members received threats, and I could not tell anyone about it, because it was very difficult”.

Ninutsa said that once her ex-husband beat her for several hours, and this was the last straw.

She says that she never spoke about the matter due to the psychological problems:

“It is very easy to oppress the weak, it is very easy to hit those who cannot hit back. Now, a long time has passed, I have grown up, I have overcome all this and now it is easier for me to talk about it”.

Human rights activists have already paid attention to Ninutsa’s story. Lawyer Tamar Dekanosidze said that the story of Ninutsa Makashvili could become the basis for an investigation.

Actor Beso Zanguri is a leading actor in one of the main theaters in Georgia ,the Rustaveli Theater and he often participates in performances directed by the artistic director of this theater, Robert Sturua. Zanguri leads an active political life. He was a supporter of the ruling Georgian Dream party, participated in the 2011 election campaign, and then worked at the Tbilisi City Hall as a theater coordinator and advisor.

Beso Zanguri and Robert Sturua



The 38-year-old actor told Netgazeti that his ex-wife was lying and nothing like that has ever occurred.

Zanguri said that his ex-wife was paid 5,000 GEL [approximately $ 1,450] for spreading lies// Zanguri explained that this is the amount that is typically paid to the participants of the show for breaking an exclusive story.

The Rustaveli Theater also reacted to the interview with Ninutsa Makashvili. A short statement appeared on the Theater’s Facebook page: “The Shota Rustaveli National Theater condemns all forms of violence, including domestic violence!”

Beso Zanguri is not mentioned in this statement. When asked by Radio Liberty whether the theater is going to respond to Makashvili’s interview, the head of the theater’s PR department Iya Sherazadishvili said that at this stage the theater has no reason to do this:

“If his ex-wife files a complaint and an investigation into the possible domestic abuse case will be launched, the theater will be forced to react. But why should we take any measures right now? Simply because Nanutsa claimed something that might have happened 11 years ago?”