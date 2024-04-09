fbpx
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian Security dismisses "Havana Syndrome" media version, citing lack of US confirmation

The Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reacted to a joint investigation by The Insider, 60 Minutes, and Der Spiegel regarding the so-called “Havana Syndrome,” stating that there is no need to prove the unfoundedness of the theory put forward in this investigation.

However, the statement made no mention of the alleged presence of Russian intelligence agent Albert Averyanov in Tbilisi in 2021.

Russian outlet The Insider, American broadcaster CBS, and German Spiegel published a collaborative investigation claiming that operatives of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) conducted acoustic attacks on US embassy staff, inducing symptoms of “Havana Syndrome” – sudden bouts of nausea, dizziness, pressure fluctuations, auditory hallucinations, concentration and sleep problems.

Additionally, the investigation reports that when GRU agents, father and son Averyanov, were in the Georgian capital in 2021, “Havana Syndrome” struck US embassy staff and their family members.

Statement from the Georgian State Security Service

The Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) asserts that following the dissemination of this information in the media, they have once again verified the facts cited. Considering established international practice, they awaited an official statement from the involved party:

As known to the public, competent authorities such as the United States Central Intelligence Agency and the Department of State themselves have questioned the validity of the results of the alleged journalistic investigation and have not confirmed the facts published by journalists, not only in Georgia in 2021 but in different years in various countries worldwide, including Germany, Austria, Poland, Cuba, and others.

The Georgian State Security Service considers the above-mentioned response to be comprehensive and satisfying to public interest, and believes there is no need to further substantiate such a version.

Regrettably, there are still politically motivated individuals and media outlets in Georgia who have attempted to exploit this for speculation and to discredit the SSS.

We would like to reassure the public that amid increasing challenges in the region, the country’s security is maintained at the highest level,” the statement reads.

