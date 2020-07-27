Georgian seasonal laborers will be able to work in Turkey

Georgian citizens who receive a three-month official invitation from an employer from Turkey will be able to go work in Turkey.

Upon return, they will have to undergo a 2-week mandatory quarantine.

“While the epidemiological situation is under control, it is important for us that all these crossings across the border, including for work purposes, take place on specific grounds and goals in mind. Therefore, all citizens wishing to go to Turkey to work will be required to submit a 3-month official certificate, which will be issued from Turkey by their employer“, said Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Tornike Rizhvadze.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Georgian-Turkish border was closed on March 16, leaving many Georgian citizens without work.

Thousands of Georgian citizens go to Turkey to work every year. Most of them are employed in seasonal jobs, such as hazelnut picking, or in the consumer sector.

During the last month, a number of rallies were held in Adjara demanding the Georgian-Turkish border be opened.

Protesters claimed that because of the closed border, they had lost their only real employment opportunity and source of income and found themselves on the brink of starvation with their families.