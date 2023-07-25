fbpx
"Georgian-Russian University in Tbilisi will not open - Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia"

Georgian-Russian University not opening

The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia commented on the possible opening of a Russo-Georgian university in Georgia, stating that it does not correspond to reality. According to the ministry, no applications requesting the opening of such an educational institution have been submitted to their department.

Dimitri Lortkipanidze, the head of the Primakov Center in Georgia, announced that a Russo-Georgian university will be established in Tbilisi. He also mentioned plans to launch a direct flight between Tbilisi and St. Petersburg. Lortkipanidze shared this information with Russian-speaking media in Georgia.

He stated that they are currently searching for a building for the university, where education will be free, with all expenses covered by the Russian Federation.

Lortkipanidze also mentioned the “revival” of Russo-Georgian relations, with many Russian citizens expressing interest in moving their businesses to Georgia.

“As is known, no educational institution can operate in the country without the approval of the National Center for Quality Enhancement,” the ministry stated.

According to the clarification provided by the ministry, educational institutions must undergo an authorization process to obtain their status. This process is mandatory for both state and private organizations and aims to ensure compliance with the necessary norms for conducting educational activities and issuing state-recognized education documents.

“We firmly state that no procedure for opening such an educational institution is underway within the Georgian education system. The information circulated in this regard is disinformation, serving to mislead the public and intentionally discredit the education system and the state,” a statement from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia concludes.

