Georgian ruling party head Ivanishvili called ‘Putin's close ally’ in report by American congressmen

US Congress Republicans have called on the US government to impose sanctions on the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream Party Bidzina Ivanishvili.

This initiative was presented by the largest caucus in the House of Representatives – the Republican Study Committee (RSC).

This committee released the report on Strengthening America and Countering Global Threats on June 9, in which it states that Georgian Dream President Bidzina Ivanishvili is “a close ally to Putin and is destabilizing Georgia in order to further Russian interests.”

The report prepared by the congressmen is meant as an advisory document.

The 120-page document deals with global challenges facing the US. The authors of the document urge the government to take unprecedented action against Russia, Iran, and China, since it is these three states that stand out as aggressors against the United States.

Georgia and Bidzina Ivanishvili are mentioned in the section of the document in which congressmen demand that anti-Russian sanctions are extended. At the same time, they emphasize that the current sanctions were not sufficiently effective against Putin, and that his friends and allies still managed to encroach on the sovereignty of the former republics of the USSR.

The report also outlines the need for sanctions against Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov and Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, known for being close to Putin.

The report was signed by 13 congressmen: Mike Johnson, Jack Bergman, Rob Wittman, Ann Wagner, Alex Moon, Don Bacon, Neal Dunn, Clay Higgins, Ralph Norman, Dan Crenshaw, Bryan Steil and Michael Waltz.