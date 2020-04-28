Georgian priest arrested for attempted murder
The head of Kintsvisi monastery, David Akiashvili, has been detained for attempted murder and the purchase, possession and use of firearms.
The case concerns a showdown between clerics on April 20, when Akiashvili shot and wounded the rector of another monastery, archimandrite Saba Zhgenti. Now there are new details: Zhgenti’s car was fired on the road near the village of Rieti, Karelian municipality.
The patriarchate initially denied information about the conflict between clergy. Davil Akiashvili is a relative and close associate of the influential Metropolitan Iob (Akiashvili).
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a criminal case. The suspected clergyman – born in 1986, has detained in Kareli. He may be sentenced to imprisonment of seven to 15 years.