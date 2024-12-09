fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Salome Zourabichvili
Salome Zourabichvili

Georgian president meets Trump and Musk in Paris

messenger vk-black email copy print

Zourabichvili meets Trump

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili met with the US President- elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Zourabichvili shared the news on X, posting footage of a discussion among the three leaders.

“«In-depth discussion with Presidents Trump & Macron. Exposed the stolen election and extremely alarming repression against the people of Georgia. Underscored the need for a strong US. The Georgian people have a friend in Donald Trump. God bless the United States of America” Zourabichvili wrote.

Earlier, she also met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, whom Trump appointed as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.

“Excellent exchange with Elon Musk about the situation in Georgia. I look forward to welcoming him in our country,” Zourabichvili said following the meeting.

Salome Zourabichvili and Elon Musk
Salome Zourabichvili and Elon Musk

While in Paris, Salome Zourabichvili also discussed the ongoing events in Georgia with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Most read

1

Opinion: "After Georgia, Russia will target Armenia" 

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 2-6 December, 2024

3

"Armenia could present a counter-demand": analyst on "Western Azerbaijan" narrative

4

Pashinyan's response to Putin'Armenia has passed the point of no return’

5

Opinion: Georgian Dream government has never been more vulnerable

6

Azerbaijan and Armenia report progress in peace talks

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews