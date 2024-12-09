Georgian president meets Trump and Musk in Paris

Zourabichvili meets Trump

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili met with the US President- elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Zourabichvili shared the news on X, posting footage of a discussion among the three leaders.

“«In-depth discussion with Presidents Trump & Macron. Exposed the stolen election and extremely alarming repression against the people of Georgia. Underscored the need for a strong US. The Georgian people have a friend in Donald Trump. God bless the United States of America” Zourabichvili wrote.

Earlier, she also met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, whom Trump appointed as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.

“Excellent exchange with Elon Musk about the situation in Georgia. I look forward to welcoming him in our country,” Zourabichvili said following the meeting.

Salome Zourabichvili and Elon Musk

While in Paris, Salome Zourabichvili also discussed the ongoing events in Georgia with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.