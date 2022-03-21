Georgian PM expresses condolences to families of Georgian volunteers who died in Ukraine 4 days ago



PM Garibashvili’s statement on Georgian volunteers in Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has expressed his condolences over the death of Georgian servicemen in Ukraine four days after their death. Speaking to reporters, he also noted that demands for the resignation of the prime minister at rallies in support of Ukraine are unacceptable.

“I want to express my condolences to the families of our citizens. Three former soldiers died. They fought in Abkhazia and the August 2008 war, and the state did everything possible to deliver their bodies to Georgia. Once again I express my condolences to their families”, said Irakli Garibashvili.

When asked why the government was so late in expressing condolences, Garibashvili said that he expressed his position when he had an opportunity to do so.

On the issue of awarding the title of heroes to the fallen soldiers, the Prime Minister said that “these issues are being discussed by the relevant services”.

Also, according to Irakli Garibashvili, while the situation in the region and Europe is unpredictable, demanding the resignation of the Georgian government, in parallel with the Russian-Ukrainian war, is unacceptable.

Participants in large-scale rallies in support of Ukraine during the first two weeks of the Russian invasion of Tbilisi repeatedly called for the resignation of Irakli Garibashvili because of his statements about his refusal to join international sanctions against Russia.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia – well-known brands have left Russia, the skies over Europe are closed to Russian aircraft, citizens have limited access to bank accounts and have been deprived of the ability to use cards abroad. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse.

However, Georgia did not join the anti-Russian sanctions. Moreover, as a result of negotiations, Russia allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public. In Kyiv, this development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “stab in the back.”

As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, up to three million people have become refugees, more than 100 children have died.