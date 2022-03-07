Georgian Patriarch: We pray that Georgia does not join the war in Ukraine

Georgian Patriarch commented on the war in Ukraine

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia II, said in a Sunday sermon that the church prays that Georgia does not participate in the war that is going on “in some countries”. He stated this in a Sunday sermon broadcast by the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

“In this country, everything is changing, some things for the better, others for the worse. We are watching this and wondering when these changes will end. But we must remember that when all this is over, the second coming of the Lord will be seen. We must remember that everything depends on the will of God”, the patriarch said.

During the sermon, the patriarch noted that the Georgian people collect food and clothes to help people:

“It’s not much, we’ll try to do more. We regret the current situation, but we must do everything to stop the bloodshed, stop the war, so that people can find a peaceful life. We must do our best to establish peace”.

It should be noted that the opinion of some high-ranking officials of the Georgian church about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has repeatedly coincided with the opinion of the Russian propaganda media.

For example, one of the most influential bishops, a member of the Holy Synod Spiridon (Abuladze), back in 2015 stated that he was praying for the unification of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and on March 1, 2022 he addressed the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky with insulting words on Facebook.