European Parliament supports non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied regions



European Parliament and Russian passports

The European Parliament has supported the decision not to recognize passports issued by Russia in the occupied regions of Ukraine and Georgia, with 531 MEPs in favor and seven opposed.

At the suggestion of MEPs, the commission will consult with EU member states and draw up a list of Russian passports that will not be recognized.

The release states that those fleeing the war in Ukraine will still be able to enter the EU on humanitarian grounds.

“The European Parliament is ready to do everything to continue to put pressure on Russia by legal and political means so that Putin pays a high price for this illegal war and international crimes committed against Ukraine and its people,” MEP Fernando López Aguilar said after the vote.

Residents of Abkhazia began to receive Russian passports in 2000-2008, when, under a simplified procedure, it became possible to obtain dual citizenship in Abkhazia. About 60% of the population of Abkhazia have Russian passports.

The remaining 40% have only an Abkhazian passport, which is not internationally recognized except in Russia.

After European parliamentarians’ initiative, Abkhazians may lose the opportunity to travel abroad with Russian passports issued in Abkhazia.

Russian passports issued in Abkhazia differ from “real” Russian passports in two serial numbers. It will thus be impossible to obtain a Schengen visa on such a passport.

