

Lelo demands new visa policy for Russian citizens

The opposition party “Lelo” demands a tougher regime for entry into Georgia for citizens of Russia and Belarus. On this occasion, the party issued a special statement.

The statement mentions that Lelo has had this requirement since the first day of the war in Ukraine, however, this issue is especially acute today, “after the number of visitors from the Russian Federation has increased dramatically.”

The party also explains that the flow of visitors from the occupying country is not subject to any control, and the relevant structures “do not control and cannot control” citizens entering the territory of Georgia. In their opinion, the country is vulnerable to challenges and existing threats, which have critically intensified against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing hostilities:

“It is also important that members of the US Congress have called for labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism in Georgia.”

The party demands the introduction of temporary measures “so that the flow of those entering Georgia can be controlled.”

The nuts & bolts

Specifically:

introduce a visa policy for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus (citizens of countries engaged in hostilities with Ukraine);

determine the validity of tourist visas up to 30 days (visas are issued directly at the border and / or online);

for those who wish to stay for more than 30 days, visas are issued in accordance with procedures drawn up in accordance with the best practices of the European Union

In June, fewer Ukrainians entered Georgia than in the same period of 2021; 19,585 Ukrainian citizens crossed the Georgian border, and thus compared to June of last year, the number of Ukrainians entering Georgia decreased by 11%.

At the same time, the number of Russian citizens who crossed the Georgian border in June increased by 340% – that is, more than 135,000 Russian citizens.

After the war between Russia and Ukraine, about thirty member organizations of the Georgian Tourism Industry Alliance called on the authorities to immediately stop the visa-free entry of Russian citizens.

Lelo demands new visa policy for Russian citizens