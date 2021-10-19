Georgian opposition creates multi-party shadow cabinet ahead of second round of elections



Georgian opposition creates shadow cabinet in Tbilisi

Before the second round of municipal elections, the Georgian opposition began working on a shadow cabinet in the capital. In total, the opposition is discussing candidates for 25 positions in the Tbilisi City Hall and 10 heads of the capital districts.

In world practice, a shadow cabinet is a “government pending” created by an opposition party pending the coming to power. Party leaders distribute ministerial portfolios and positions in advance.

The shadow cabinet is a political tradition of Great Britain and the countries of the British Commonwealth. In Georgia, the opposition has announced such plans for the first time.

The presentation of the shadow cabinet of the Georgian opposition was scheduled for October 18, but is expected to be postponed until October 20.

It is already known that in case of victory of the opposition candidate for mayor of Tbilisi – leader of the United National Movement party Nika Melia, three candidates will be considered for the position of vice-mayor: Anna Bibilashvili and Dea Metreveli from the opposition Lelo party and Tsotne Koberidze from the Girchi – more freedom party.

Yelena Khoshtaria remains the United Opposition’s candidate for the post of chairman of Sakrebulo, Giorgi Noniashvili of European Georgia for the post of head of the Sakrebulo Anti-Corruption Service, and Sergo Chikhladze of the Agmashenebeli Strategy party for the head of the city health service.

“In the shadow cabinet, absolutely all parties that share the principle that only through unity and solidarity we can put an end to this regime, rule this city, and then the country in a coalition will be represented. All heads of departments, deputy mayors, heads of districts, heads of various services can be selected on the basis of professionalism, and we do our best to involve as many parties as possible in this process”, said Bacho Dolidze, representative of the United National Movement party.

According to Lelo party member Anna Bibilashvili, the shadow cabinet is a small model of “how we can govern the country in coalition and how we can turn politics into coalition government”.

On October 2, 2021, local elections were held in Georgia. 64 mayors and 2,044 deputies of local councils – “Sakrebulo” were elected in the elections.

According to the results published by the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party received 46.69% of the vote, and the main opposition party, United National Movement – 30.7%. However, in almost all large cities – Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Poti and Zugdidi – mayors will be determined in the second round, where the candidates from the ruling party and the National Movement entered.

This is the eighth municipal elections in independent Georgia.

The Georgian opposition announced these elections with a referendum on confidence in the authorities, counting on their results to call early parliamentary elections.