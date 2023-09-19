Georgian NGOs on sanctions against Partskhaladze and special services

Georgian non-governmental organizations are circulating a statement regarding the US sanctions against former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze and claiming that the security services are not taking any actions to neutralize Russian influence.

As noted in the statement, the NGOs are concerned that the Georgian public learned about the former chief prosecutor’s ties to Russian intelligence services from the U.S. State Department and not from the Georgian State Security Service.

According to the authors of the statement, it is extremely important for the parliament to utilize all control mechanisms and the head of the SBG should answer all questions related to the security of Georgia. In addition, the SBG needs to explain to the public what it is doing to reduce the influence of Russian security services in the country.

Today, it is clearer than ever that Georgia’s intelligence services are ineffective in combating the influence of the occupying state of Russia and need serious reform, including the introduction of effective mechanisms of democratic control in the sphere of national security.

“It is hard to believe that the relevant services responsible for ensuring Georgia’s security did not have information about the sanctions.

On September 14, the United States imposed sanctions against Otar Partskhaladze. This is related to his business activities and cooperation with the Russian FSB. Before the official announcement of the decision, the media reported that a “Georgian-Russian oligarch” was among those subject to sanctions.

According to the US State Department, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) worked with Otar Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics in favor of Russia.

In addition, the U.S. State Department statement said that in addition to Partskhaladze, sanctions were imposed on Russian intelligence officer Alexander Onishchenko, who allegedly helped “his accomplice Partskhaladze obtain a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship.”

On September 18, it became known that the National Bank of Georgia restricted former Prosecutor General and under U.S. sanctions Otar Partskhaladze’s access to bank assets and financial transactions. All his accounts have been frozen.

As the National Bank explained, the sanctioned person is restricted both in the disposal of funds and in the ability to conduct all types of financial transactions.