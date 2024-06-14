Russia declared the Georgian Legion, fighting in Ukraine, a terrorist organization

Georgian Legion declared terrorists in Russia

The Georgian National Legion, fighting in Ukraine, has been included in Russia’s list of terrorist organizations. This announcement came from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), stating, “Based on evidence gathered by the FSB, a military court in the Southern District recognized the armed formation Georgian National Legion as a terrorist organization.“

According to the Russian FSB, members of the Georgian Legion are involved in combat operations alongside the Ukrainian armed forces, organizing sabotage and terrorist acts on Russian territory, and are implicated in torturing Russian military personnel.

In October 2023, the commander of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine, Mamuka Mamulashvili, was declared wanted by Russia, and on February 24 of this year, he was sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention. Prior to this, Russia’s Investigative Committee had sentenced more than 70 mercenaries of the Georgian National Legion in absentia to prison terms for participating in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces.

A few days ago, information surfaced about the poisoning of the commander of the Georgian Legion, Mamuka Mamulashvili. Ukrainian fighter Archil Khoperia stated that Mamulashvili “is alive and continues to fight.”

“Now it can be said, after going through tough times and moments. Our commander Mamuka Mamulashvili was poisoned by enemies. But he is alive, he continues the fight, the legion continues the fight, and I want to say to our enemies, the enemies of our country, that no one’s death, including the commander’s, will stop our struggle, the struggle of the legion, the struggle of our people for a united, free Georgia, for the future of our country. No one’s death will halt the eternal struggle of our people,” Khoperia declared.

The Georgian Legion is a military unit composed of Georgian volunteers and professional soldiers. The legion was established after Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine. Its commander is Colonel Mamuka Mamulashvili. In February 2016, the Georgian Legion officially joined the 25th Ukrainian Motorized Infantry Battalion and currently operates within the reconnaissance department of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. The Georgian Legion, which includes representatives of various nationalities alongside Georgian volunteers, unites around 2,000 soldiers.

