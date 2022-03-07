Georgian government: sanctioned individuals and businesses will not be allowed in



Georgia’s sanctions against Russia and Russo-Ukrainian war

Economy, war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Russian migrants – these were the main topics that were discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Georgia.

According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, despite the provocations, Georgia is not in danger and maintains peace. The head of government also touched upon the war in Ukraine and expressed hope that the international community would do everything in its power to end the war as soon as possible.

“For us, for all, war is categorically unacceptable. What is happening in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable. We all pray that the war in Ukraine ends as soon as possible”, Garibashvili said.

According to the Prime Minister, Georgia’s economic growth should not slow down, because in January alone the country experienced 18% growth, “which is unprecedented in the region and in Europe”, he said adding that exports also increased by 47%:

“Challenges in the region, of course, are big, but we must solve problems in order to maintain high economic growth rates. We need to actively launch the projects and programs that we have announced, this is the employment program, these are economic stimulus projects, and, of course, we are all determined to maintain this pace. Despite these challenges and provocations, we will preserve the country and maintain peace, security, stability for our citizens, for our country, the population should not worry.”



After the government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili also spoke about the situation with the entry of citizens of Russia and Belarus into Georgia.

According to the minister, the government controls this process.

“As for the restrictions, the supervisory authority is very closely monitoring to prevent the entry of sanctioned persons and their businesses into Georgia… International partners have spoken about this, including in private conversations with me and publicly, that Georgia is one of the examples how to properly implement these international decisions. Including in the context of financial organizations”, Davitashvili said.

According to him, in the very first days, the National Bank of Georgia began to properly execute decisions on banks under sanctions, including banks operating in Georgia, and conducted this process in such a way that Georgian citizens and Georgian businesses did not suffer.

Davitashvili also commented on the issue of exporting products to Russia, which caused a scandal. According to him, the hype is due to the lack of information. As the minister explained, the issue of exporting dairy products from Georgia to Russia has been on the agenda since 2020, when several private companies wanted to enter a new market and sent a request to Russia.

“The issue was resolved by private companies that were interested in entering a new market, and animal products have special rules, that is, specific enterprises must be recognized by regulatory authorities”, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Following the results of negotiations, Russia allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against Russia. Dissatisfaction with Tbilisi was expressed in Kyiv, where such a development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “stab in the back”.

The Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) allowed 15 Georgian enterprises to import dairy products into Russia. This information was circulated in the Russian state media on 6 March.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, this decision was made following the March 5 talks between the head of the department, Sergei Dankvert, and the head of the National Food Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Zurab Chekurishvili.

Georgia’s National Food Agency commented on the news, noting that it has been in talks with Russia on the issue since 2020.