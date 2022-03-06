Russia's partial lifting of sanctions on Georgia sparks outrage in Tbilisi, Kiyv



Russia partially lifts sanctions on Georgia

Russia, as a result of the negotiations, allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information has provoked outrage from the opposition and the public in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia. Tbilisi also received a reprimand from Kiev, where such development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was referred to as a “stab in the back”.

The Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service (“Rosselkhoznadzor”) has allowed 15 Georgian enterprises to import dairy products to Russia. This information was spread in the Russian state media on March 6.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, the decision was made as a result of negotiations held on March 5 between the head of the agency Sergey Dankvert and the head of the National Food Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture Zurab Chekurishvili.

“The National Food Agency is in talks with a number of countries, and has concluded talks with Saudi Arabia a week ago. Negotiations have been underway with the Russian Federation since 2020, on the basis of which a decision was made to allow the export of Georgian animal products to the Russian Federation and other countries”, the National Food Agency said in a statement.

The agency did not elaborate on the March 5 meeting, nor did it name the 15 companies that Russia allows to export dairy products. However, it also notes that it has been successful in exporting animal products to various markets, including the EU market.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili, said that Georgia would not join the sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

Protest of opposition



Opposition party Droa has expressed outrage over the Georgian government’s “secret” talks with Russia.

“Instead of leading Georgia to support Ukraine in a war of attrition, the Georgian Dream is not only making damaging statements, attacking the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, but also secretly negotiating with the Putin government, which has committed a number of crimes against humanity. We believe that such negotiations with Russia, which is in economic isolation, is another treacherous step by the government”, the party said in a statement.

Droa calls on private businesses to show civil liability and refuse to “participate in the treacherous policies of the government”.

Droa party leaders Elene Khoshtaria, Shushana Matsaberidze and Giga Lemonjava were detained at the government chancellery, where they went to protest the government’s actions and threw ketchup on the stairs.

“Droa” protests in front of the Chancellery

“Ukrainians are sacrificing their lives to protect our state, our freedom, our security as well as theirs. And the people sitting in this government illegitimately, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, is negotiating with Russia to turn Georgia into a loophole for sanctions.

Instead of all of us, along with the entire civilized world, now taking collective steps to drown the Russian economy, negotiations are being held here to bring comfort to the Russian economy. It turns out that Georgian products should enter the Russian market. […] We should all protest that we have such a government. The government is unworthy, we are not unworthy”, said Elene Khoshtaria.

Droa announced a protest rally in front of the Georgian government administration on March 6 at 19:00.

“Stab in the back”



The news about the Russian-Georgian talks on the export of dairy products was followed by a reaction in Ukraine.

“Russia is lifting sanctions on Georgia on the grounds that Tbilisi does not want to support Ukraine”, Ukrainskaya Pravda said.

Davit Arakhamia, the leader of the People’s Servant faction of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has made an extraordinary statement.

“I want to address the Georgian people and first of all the Georgian government. It became known today that Russia has lifted economic sanctions and barriers on Georgian milk, wine, etc, in order to secure Georgia’s loyalty in the Ukraine-Russia war”, Arakhamia said.

He recalled the assistance provided by Ukraine during the Russian aggression against Georgia.

“Please, Georgian people, I believe in you. Deal with your power, resolve this issue, because we would not like to see such betrayal and a stab in the back from the Georgian people. I have always been proud that I am Georgian, I live in Ukraine, I am in power here, and today I am really ashamed”, Arakhamia said.

Later, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed the Georgian deputies.

“How did it happen that today, in the midst of Russia’s war against your brotherly Ukraine, you decided to develop trade with a country that attacked both us and you? Is Russia’s decision to ease sanctions pressure on Georgia a gratitude for the fact that official Tbilisi does not want to fully support Ukraine? Is the lifting of sanctions against 15 Georgian milk producers really worth our thousand-year friendship, our long-term joint struggle, our common aspirations?

Can’t you see that the people of Georgia, coming out on the squares of Georgian cities, support Ukraine, and not your murky agreements.

Have you forgotten the words of the great Shota Rustaveli, who said that “of the enemies, the enemy who pretends to be a friend is the most dangerous”.

However, we know for sure that Georgia is not only a government. This is, first of all, the Georgian proud, fearless and freedom-loving people who will never allow himself to remain silent when his brethren are in trouble.

And you, dear parliamentarians, should not be silent. For you are part of your people!”, Stefanchuk said.

Russian MP: Russia will resume flights to Georgia



At the same time, Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Sergei Gavrilov, whose visit to Georgia would cause unrest during the so-called “Gavrilov nights” in Tbilisi on June 20, 2019, said that Russia, from which flights are blocked by Western countries, is ready to resume flights to Georgia.

“We think that if the Georgian authorities continue to adhere to the chosen course and do not support the spread of anti-Russian sanctions, then the restoration of direct flights with Russia will become possible in the near future”, Gavrilov said.

Flights to Georgia were suspended by the decision of the President of Russia precisely because of the unrest in Tbilisi in the summer of 2019.