Georgian Foreign Minister: mobilization of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine is concerning



Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed support for Ukraine



The mobilization of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders is alarming, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani stated at an event dedicated to the Day of National Unity at the Embassy of Ukraine.

Zalkaliani also expressed concern over yesterday’s decision by the Russian State Duma to send Putin an appeal to recognize the independence of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“Unfortunately, in 2008, Georgia experienced Russian aggression, which was followed by the occupation and recognition by the Russian Federation of a significant part of Georgian territories. This led to the fact that thousands of people became refugees in their own country. Our fraternal Ukraine is going through the same challenge today”, Zalkaliani said.

According to the minister, it is alarming, in the 21st century, to observe a large-scale military build-up that takes place along the borders of Ukraine. According to him, yesterday’s decision of the Russian Duma to recognize the inalienable territories of Ukraine is especially worrisome:

“Of course, this is categorically unacceptable. We condemn this move. Unfortunately, we are once again witnessing the neglect by the Russian Federation of the fundamental principles of international law”.

According to various media reports, Russia planned to attack Ukraine on February 16th. In response to this information, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared February 16 the Day of National Unity.

It should be noted that on February 1, the Georgian parliament adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine, prepared by the ruling party, in which Russia is not mentioned.

Because of this, the opposition Droa party created an alternative petition in support of Ukraine, which was circulated on social media for anyone to sign it.

What is happening in Ukraine right now?

Most of the exercises will be completed in the coming days, and the military will return to their places of permanent deployment, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Vladimir Putin yesterday.

At the same meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the ongoing negotiations with the West. To Putin’s question, Lavrov replied that there was still a chance for negotiations with the West.

The very next day, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that part of the ongoing military exercises in the Western and Southern military districts had been completed and the military mobilized on the ground were returning to their permanent deployment points.

Yesterday, an appeal by US President Joe Biden was released, the main topic of which was the crisis situation around Ukraine and a possible attack by Russia.

According to Biden, the United States is ready to negotiate with Russia on various issues, including control over various types of weapons and greater transparency regarding the deployment of troops in Europe. At the same time, according to Biden, if an agreement is reached on these issues, the United States is ready to consolidate it at the legal level.

Nevertheless, the initial positions of NATO and the US on Russia’s basic demands to stop NATO’s eastward expansion and guarantee the non-membership of Georgia and NATO remains unchanged.

“Countries have a fundamental right to freely determine their direction – we will not give up this basic principle!”, Biden said.