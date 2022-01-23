Protesters in Tbilisi demand authorities to support Ukraine

Tbilisi rally in support of Ukraine

A rally in support of Ukraine was held in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi.

Civil activists and organizations, public figures and political parties took part in the action organized by the Sirtskhvilia (“Shame”) movement.

Protesters believe that Russia poses a threat to both Ukraine and Georgia.

Rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev/JAMnews

Organizers of the rally sent an open letter to the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia, in which they expressed support for the Ukrainian people and criticized the Georgian government for its position on Ukraine:

“We don’t see any tangible support from officials for the Ukrainian people, which is especially disappointing”, the statement reads.

The passive position of the Georgian government regarding the events in Ukraine has become the main topic of discussion of Georgian analysts and politicians at today’s action.

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa political movement, said at a rally in front of the Ukrainian embassy that “Georgian society must agree that the issue of Ukraine is linked to Georgia’s national security”.

“Putin wants to have absolute control, especially over the part of Europe where we are at. When the Georgian government is inactive, it means not only that it is not in solidarity with anyone, but also does not protect our own interests. When the authorities do not protect the interests of the country, society and the opposition must be very active”, said Khoshtaria.

She also spoke about specific steps that, in her opinion, the government of Georgia should take.

According to Khoshtaria, the Georgian government should actively work with countries friendly to Georgia, primarily with the United States, in order to mention Georgia more in the context of the Russian threat, along with Ukraine.

According to her, Georgia should have a permanent, active connection with the countries of the region and directly with Ukraine:

“We need to talk with the Baltic states, with Poland, even if it’s about a temporary alliance for security… there should be direct and active communication with the Ukrainians – help that can be humanitarian, and there should be open communication about it”.

According to Khoshtaria, Georgia should speak more actively, using all the stands, and “inform the world” about the situation along the line of occupation, first of all, about the practice of kidnapping. “The prime minister has to get up, get there and go live on CNN from there. This is a simple thing that Georgian government officials can do”, Khoshtaria said.

Since the fall of 2021, Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine, prompting Western fears that Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine. Russian authorities deny making preparations for an invasion.