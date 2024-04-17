fbpx
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia

Georgian parliament passes draft law on foreign agents

The law on foreign agents was approved by the parliament in the first reading during a plenary session. 83 deputies voted “for,” with 0 against.

Parliamentary hearings and discussions took place amid protests from the opposition and civil society. Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili removed opposition party representatives from the chamber: Levan Khabeishvili, head of the United National Movement, Giorgi Vashadze, leader of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Tina Bokuchava, head of the National Movement faction, and Ana Natsvlishvili from “Lelo” party.

According to parliamentary procedures, three hearings and voting are required for the final adoption of the bill.

  • During the first reading, the general principles and main provisions of the bill are discussed;
  • In the second reading, the bill is considered article by article;
  • The third hearing includes only editorial notes.

The parliamentary discussion took place against the backdrop of protests.

