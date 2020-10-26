Georgian FM: Russia must withdraw its recognition of Abkhazia and S. Ossetia

“Russia must withdraw its recognition of [Abkhazia and South Ossetia]. Only after de-occupation will it be possible to talk about the normalization of relations,” Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani said during a speech on the Georgian Dream election program in Gori.

“Two countries have withdrawn their recognition as a result of our active participation. We are not stopping this process. We will bring the matter to the end so that finally Russia remains the only country [that recognizes the independence of Abkhazia and S. Ossetia], but Russia must definitely renounce recognition. There is no other way to fix our relations. This road certainly passes through de-occupation.”

Zalkaliani noted that the non-recognition policy – one of the priorities of the Georgian foreign ministry – has already brought about significant results.

“Only after de-occupation, after the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, will it be possible to talk about the normalization of relations [with Russia].”

According to the minister, in 2024 Georgia will apply for EU membership.

“We are a responsible government, our statements are backed up by actions. Under the previous government, there were loud statements about Euro-Atlantic integration, great expectations were created. Unfortunately, no results were achieved, causing disappointment among society,” Zalkaliani said.