Georgia

Georgia's economy grows by 8.4% compared to January last year

According to preliminary estimates from the National Statistical Service of Georgia, in January 2023 the GDP of the country had risen to 8.4% compared to last year.

The following industries have made a significant contribution to growth:

● construction;
● financial and insurance activities;
● transportation and storage;
● trade;
● information and communication;
● hospitality.

Decreasing trends were observed in the manufacturing, science, and energy.

Despite recessionary risks around the world, last year was quite successful for Georgia thanks to external factors, as recognized by almost all international financial organizations.

According to experts, 2023 will be full of challenges for the world. The Georgian government predicts 5% economic growth this year. The National Bank believes that the most realistic GDP growth by 2023 to be 4%.

International banks believe that Georgia will demonstrate good results in 2023, with a chance that the country’s GDP will increase by another 6%.

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

