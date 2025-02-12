Georgian Dream to establish state agency for grant distribution

Georgian Dream launches grant distribution agency

The Georgian Dream party plans to establish a state Grant Management Agency to finance civil society organizations whose activities align with the country’s “priority development areas.”

The agency’s creation is part of a proposed amendment to Georgia’s Law on Grants, which the party-controlled parliament will fast-track for approval.

According to the explanatory note, the budget for the State Grant Management Agency will be 20 million lari(approximately $7 million) and will be funded from the state budget. The agency will employ up to 10 people.

“Given that a significant portion of funding for Georgian civil society organizations comes from foreign entities that arbitrarily set their agendas, the Georgian government proposes establishing a state-controlled legal entity under public law—the State Grant Management Agency. Its purpose will be to support civil society organizations operating in Georgia, using state funds, as long as their activities align with the country’s priority development areas,” the note states.

In recent years, Georgian Dream has systematically targeted local organizations receiving international grants, at times labeling them “Western agents” or outright enemies. In May 2024, the party passed the so-called “foreign agent” law, restricting the activities of such organizations.

Now, Georgian Dream plans to distribute grants to organizations whose activities align with its interests.

Notably, following the adoption of the “foreign agent” law, the party—particularly Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili—repeatedly made false accusations against opponents of the law, including the independent media outlet JAMnews.

