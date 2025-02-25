fbpx
Georgian Dream plans to introduce restrictive amendments to broadcasting law

Amendments to Georgia’s broadcasting law

In Georgia’s one-party parliament, restrictive amendments to the broadcasting law have been introduced, prohibiting broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from foreign entities, whether in the form of money or other material assets of financial value.

Broadcasters will also be barred from receiving direct or indirect funding in exchange for airing social advertisements.

Foreign entities, in turn, will be prohibited from purchasing broadcaster services, directly or indirectly financing programs, or co-funding their production.

In this context, a “foreign entity” refers to:

  • A government body of a foreign state;
  • A legal entity not established under Georgian law;
  • An individual who is not a Georgian citizen;
  • An organizational structure (including a foundation, association, corporation, or union) or any other group formed under the laws of a foreign state and/or international law.

These amendments are a joint legislative initiative of Georgian Dream and its satellite party, People’s Power, which positions itself as opposition.

