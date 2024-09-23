A sociologist listed several pre-election failures of Georgian Dream
Georgian Dream at the 2024 elections
Georgian sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili outlines several failed electoral projects and intentions of the ruling party Georgian Dream.
- The intention to declare Orthodoxy the state religion faced resistance from the church itself, which prefers the current state of affairs.
- The statement that restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity should begin with an apology to the Ossetians: according to the sociologist, such empty apologies from Bidzina Ivanishvili would appear caricatured if they weren’t tied to national traumas, provoking not laughter but outrage among voters.
- The law on “foreign agents” aimed to be “whitewashed,” emphasizing transparency and its benefits, but only 2-3% of organizations believed it.
- Georgian Dream appeals to the claim that their rating is no lower than 60%, and for months, they have circulated data from just one research organization, which has not been confirmed by anyone else.
Georgian Dream at the 2024 elections