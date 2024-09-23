fbpx
Elections in Georgia 2024
A sociologist listed several pre-election failures of Georgian Dream

Georgian Dream at the 2024 elections

Georgian sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili outlines several failed electoral projects and intentions of the ruling party Georgian Dream.

  • The intention to declare Orthodoxy the state religion faced resistance from the church itself, which prefers the current state of affairs.
  • The statement that restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity should begin with an apology to the Ossetians: according to the sociologist, such empty apologies from Bidzina Ivanishvili would appear caricatured if they weren’t tied to national traumas, provoking not laughter but outrage among voters.
  • The law on “foreign agents” aimed to be “whitewashed,” emphasizing transparency and its benefits, but only 2-3% of organizations believed it.
  • Georgian Dream appeals to the claim that their rating is no lower than 60%, and for months, they have circulated data from just one research organization, which has not been confirmed by anyone else.

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

