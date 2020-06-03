Georgian doctors ready to help Armenia in the fight against COVID-19

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced that the organization was ready to help Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“We had a slight misunderstanding the other day, but we are two countries who have always lived close to one another and been connected on a fraternal level. We have a very good relationship with the National Center for Diseases of Armenia, and if our colleagues need it, we are ready to help them however possible,” Gamkrelidze said.

By “misunderstanding”, Gamkrelidze was referring to the statement of Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, who expressed doubts about the veracity of Georgia’s official coronavirus statistics and stated that the Armenian epidemiological system was superior.

In Georgia, the Armenian minister’s statement was considered unfounded and incorrect. Soon after it was made, Yerevan apologized to Georgia.