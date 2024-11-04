Georgian court dismisses NGO lawsuits on parliamentary election violations

Georgian court dismisses election violations

The chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), Nona Kurdovanidze, reported that the Tbilisi City Court had dismissed their lawsuit concerning a violation of the right to ballot secrecy in the parliamentary elections on October 26. GYLA had previously expressed concerns about the new rules set by the Central Election Commission (CEC), which, in the organization’s view, could undermine election transparency and increase the risk of pressure on election commission members.

The same concerns were voiced by the director of the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Nino Dolidze.

“Today, eight cases concerning election violations were reviewed in Tbilisi’s city and district courts. None of them were upheld,” Dolidze said.

According to official data, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, won the parliamentary elections on October 26, securing nearly 54% of the votes—12% higher than the exit poll results. Observers and experts report thousands of violations and fraud throughout the voting process.

The international community does not recognize the election results and questions their legitimacy. According to the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, EU leaders have halted the country’s EU accession process due to the government’s current course. Sharp critical statements toward Georgia are also coming from the United States.

Georgian court dismisses election violations