Child abuse cases in Georgia down nearly 30% in first 8 months of 2020

Child abuse cases are down nearly 30% in January – August 2020 compared to the same period of last year, the Agency for State Assistance to Victims of Trafficking reports.

1,146 cases of child abuse were recorded in the reporting period.

•Almost 30,000 Georgian children do not have access to soap, unable to wash at home, says UNICEF report

•Bullying in Georgian schools: when being different is a risk

•Domestic violence in the North Caucasus – tradition above the law

According to the report, 55 cases of sexual violence, 19 attempted suicides, 87 early marriages and pregnancies of minors and 256 cases of physical violence were registered.

In 2019, the agency received 1,624 complaints of child abuse.