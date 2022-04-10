Georgia, US, EU do not recognize elections in South Ossetia



Elections in South Ossetia

The Government of Georgia, together with the international community, does not recognize the legitimacy of the results of the so-called elections in South Ossetia. This was stated by the Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality of Georgia. The US Embassy and EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Harzell also issued statements today stating that they do not recognize the so-called April 10 presidential elections and their results.

Georgia

“The government of Georgia and the international community do not recognize the “presidential elections” being held today in the Tskhinvali region and the legitimacy of their results. This is contrary to the fundamental principles of international law and is another gross violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. In the context of the current occupation and steps towards de facto annexation, as well as numerous waves of ethnic cleansing of the local population, it does not express the will of the people and, therefore, has no legal basis”, the Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality said in a statement.

European Union

“We continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and pursue a policy of non-recognition and involvement, including through the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia and the EU Monitoring Mission”, Carl Hartzell said.

USA

“Our position on Abkhazia and South Ossetia is clear: these regions are an integral part of Georgia. Neither the ‘elections’ nor the a priori illegal ‘referendum’ calling for South Ossetia to join Russia can change that”, the US embassy said in a statement.

Today, a de facto president is being elected in South Ossetia.

There are five candidates running:

The current president, leader of United Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov; Alan Gagloev, leader of the Nykhas party; Former deputy Dmitry Tasoev; Deputy Gary Muldarov; Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Alexander Pliev.

All candidates are in favor of joining South Ossetia to Russia. Polling stations were also opened in Vladikavkaz, Moscow and Sukhumi.

In total, there are 32,000 voters in South Ossetia. Elections will be considered valid if 50 of the voters turn up.

The de facto president is elected for a five-year term. Shortly after the presidential elections in South Ossetia, a referendum will be held in which people will be asked if they want to unite with Russia.