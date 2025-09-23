Georgia, the EU and 50 countries condemn Russia for violating NATO airspace

Russia violating NATO airspace

Georgia has joined a statement by 50 countries and the EU condemning Russia’s violation of NATO airspace. The declaration strongly denounces Russia’s breaches of international law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring states.

On 22 September, at Estonia’s request, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York over Russia’s violations of NATO members’ airspace. Before the session, Estonia’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, read a joint statement on behalf of 50 countries, including Georgia. The signatories included the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Japan, Turkiye, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Norway and others.

What the statement said

“On 19 September 2025, three armed Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace. They spent 12 minutes over NATO territory, flying almost 100 kilometres across Estonia’s sovereign airspace.

This dangerous escalation marks the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year. Three armed fighters simultaneously breached Estonia’s borders, coming within minutes of Tallinn, the capital of a NATO and EU member state.

We are gathered here today because this incident is not just about Estonia — it concerns the entire international community. This blatant violation of Estonia’s territorial integrity came shortly after Russian drones entered the airspace of Poland and Romania. It is part of Russia’s pattern of provocative behaviour towards its neighbours, while a permanent member of the Security Council continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s reckless actions not only break international law but also heighten regional instability, bringing the region closer to conflict than at any time in recent years. Such provocations show blatant disregard for the collective and persistent efforts of the international community to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and restore peace and stability in line with international law.

We take this opportunity to once again call on the Russian Federation to immediately end its war of aggression against Ukraine and to respect its obligations under the UN Charter. We urge Russia to stop all provocations and threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring states.

The international community must firmly uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.”

On 13 September, the UN Security Council also held a meeting on Russia’s violation of Polish airspace with combat drones. It was the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine that a NATO member state had shot down drones on its own territory.

Czech president Petr Pavel called Russia’s breach of NATO airspace “extremely irresponsible” and said alliance members must respond accordingly, including with military measures.

