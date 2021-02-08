Public transport, markets resume after several restrictions lifted in Georgia

After a two-month break, public transport has resumed operations in Georgia.

Along with buses and minibuses, the metro started operating in the capital as well.

Under the new rules, public transport will run only from Monday to Friday and only until 21:00.

The country still has a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

Special rules will apply for marshrutkas. In particular, passengers must wear masks, the windows must be open, air conditioning must not be turned on, and the vehicle must be disinfected at the end of each day.

Markets and shopping centers have also opened since February 8 in the area of ​​the Tbilisi station square. The largest wholesale market for building materials in Tbilisi, Eliava, also reopened.

For two months, Georgia has had strict restrictions introduced on November 28. A few days ago, the government announced the easing of some of the restrictions in two stages.

At the second stage, on February 15, schools will open.

The lifting of restrictions became possible after the percentage of positive results among tests carried out in 24 hours fell below 4%.

However, the curfew will still apply. Epidemiologists say that a cancelation of the curfew is not being considered at this stage.