Georgia

Georgia prepares to host multinational military exercise with NATO allies, partner troops

On July 26, the Agile Spirit multinational NATO military exercise will begin in Georgia for the tenth time.

It will be attended by up to 2,500 military personnel from 15 NATO and partner countries.

Agile Spirit exercises were first held in Georgia in 2011.

multinational NATO military exercise
On July 30, 2017, the Vaziani military base launched the Worthy Partner 2017 multinational exercise. Photo: Nikoloz Urushadze / JAMnews.

The motto of Agile is “Strength in Partnership” and the goal is to bring the armed forces of the partner countries closer to NATO standards, as well as to deepen regional cooperation in the field of security.

In addition, after going through these maneuvers, the military will gain important knowledge for participating in international peacekeeping missions.

This year, the military will conduct a combat command exercise. The exercises will begin on July 26 and will last until August 6. In Georgia, the exercises will be held at three locations – Senaki, Orfololo and Vaziani.

To participate in the exercises, servicemen from different countries will arrive in Georgia, and military equipment will be delivered by air and by sea.

Dry cargo ship OBIRIX has already arrived at the port of Poti and delivered Hummer armored vehicles to Georgia, the Georgian Defense Ministry reports.

Military exercises are one of the most important components of Georgia’s cooperation with the United States and NATO.

In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, no exercises were held.

