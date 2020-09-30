Georgian parliament passes amendments to labour code

The highest legislative body in Georgia has passed a comprehensive set of amendments to the country’s Labour Code on 29 September with 82 votes “for” and none against.

The changes relate to maternity leave pay, allowing paternity leave, limiting unpaid internships lasting only three months at most and equal pay for equal work between men and women.

A law has also been passed on labour inspections, which the ministry of health will be in charge of implementing.

It will take on the functions of the Department of Inspection of Work Conditions and the right to monitor labour rights.