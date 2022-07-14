Georgia not included in the list of countries that supported Ukraine's UN court lawsuit against Russia



Georgia did not join the lawsuit of Ukraine in the UN court

Georgia did not join the joint statement of more than 40 countries expressing support for Ukraine in filing a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice.

The statement was signed by: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia. , Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA, and the European Union.

The statement notes that Russia is violating its international obligations when it refuses to comply with the March court decision on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

“We are once again siding with Ukraine, which is suing the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which seeks to establish that Russia has no right to invade Ukraine on the basis of unfounded accusations of genocide”.

“We repeat that Russia must be held accountable for its actions. In this regard, we believe that Russia’s violation of international law will entail its international responsibility, and the losses and damage that Ukraine has suffered as a result of Russia’s violation of international law require full and immediate compensation from Russia in accordance with the law on state responsibility”, said in a joint statement published on the website of the European Commission.

Georgia has not joined the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia in support of Ukraine. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Georgia will not join Western sanctions against Russia because it is contrary to the country’s national interests and sanctions cannot stop the fighting in Ukraine.

A different position is taken by Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili, who advocates more radical steps against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky recalled the ambassador from Georgia. One of the reasons for this decision was the position of the Georgian government regarding sanctions.

Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, praised the Georgian authorities for their position on the Ukrainian issue. Karasin called Georgia’s reaction to the anti-Russian sanctions of the West “balanced” and stressed that “this fact will not go unnoticed” in Russia.