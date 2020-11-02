Georgian ombudsman on elections: nothing like this has happened for at least 8 years

According to the Public Defender Nino Lomjaria, the results of the parallel vote count announced by the non-governmental organization ISFED (which is based on the results recorded at polling stations) do not match the official results published by the CEC, which has not happened for at least the last 8 years.

Nino Lomjaria. Photo: Radio Liberty

“Observers also report difficulties receiving the final protocols from polling stations,” she said on her Facebook page

She noted that according to the results of the parallel counting of ISFED, an imbalance was found in the final votes of 8% of polling stations – there were more ballots in the ballot boxes than there were voters, and these results could affect the overall election results up to 4.1%.

“I call on the Central Election Commission, with the involvement and participation of all stakeholders, to provide convincing answers, to fairly and transparently consider and resolve the issues identified by observer organizations,” Lomjaria said.

