Nigerian students on racism and friendship in Georgia. Video
There are around four thousand Nigerians living in Georgia. Most of them are students. Many learned about Georgia when looking to study abroad.
The European-style country with a good climate and low costs of education and living are attractive to many.
Below: Nigerian students talk about what surprised them in Georgia, what they like best and what they like less about living in the country.
* Video produced within the “Raising awareness about migrants in Georgia and their rights during COVID-19” project of the Tolerance and Democracy Institute (TDI), within the EMERGE project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and with support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.