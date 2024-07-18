Georgia elects new Prosecutor General

Georgia has a new Prosecutor General. The parliamentary plenary session approved the election of 42-year-old Giorgi Gabitashvili to the position. He will serve a six-year term.

For the past 11 years, Gabitashvili has been the Deputy Prosecutor General.

Since 2020, Irakli Shotadze had held the position of Prosecutor General in Georgia. In May 2024, he resigned, citing health reasons. However, many doubted his explanation. These suspicions were fueled by his departure during a tense period of protests against the law “on foreign agents”. Additionally, this was Shotadze’s second resignation from the same position; he served as Prosecutor General from 2015 to 2018 and stepped down amid large-scale protests related to the murder of a 16-year-old teenager.

