Georgia dismisses several ambassadors and NATO representative

Georgia dismisses ambassadors

According to a government decree dated August 26 and signed by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, several Georgian ambassadors and representatives have been dismissed from their posts. This includes the country’s ambassadors to Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, as well as representatives to the UN offices in Geneva, other international organizations, and NATO.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the dismissals are due to the completion of their rotation period.

The government’s decree proposes the following changes to the positions of Georgian diplomats: