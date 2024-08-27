fbpx
Georgia dismisses several ambassadors and NATO representative

Georgia dismisses ambassadors

According to a government decree dated August 26 and signed by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, several Georgian ambassadors and representatives have been dismissed from their posts. This includes the country’s ambassadors to Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, as well as representatives to the UN offices in Geneva, other international organizations, and NATO.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the dismissals are due to the completion of their rotation period.

The government’s decree proposes the following changes to the positions of Georgian diplomats:

  • Sofia Katsarava will be relieved of her duties as Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization on October 15, 2024.
  • Viktor Dolidze will leave his post as Georgian Representative to NATO on September 21, 2024.
  • Revaz Lominadze will step down as Ambassador to Switzerland on October 1, 2024.
  • Alexander Maisuradze will be removed from his position as Permanent Representative to the UN offices and other international organizations in Geneva on October 1, 2024.

