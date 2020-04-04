Ambulance paramedic infected in Georgia

An ambulance paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia after being infected by his wife.

She is one of seven employees of the National Bank who became infected with the coronavirus.

According to one account of events, this happened as a result of contact with banknotes.

The emergency department where the infected doctor worked is closed. Epidemiologists have compiled a list of people with whom he had contacts. He was on duty all day on March 31.

Georgia has recorded its first death from coronavirus earlier today on April 4.

Another eight cases were announced in Georgia on 4 April, bringing the total number of cases to 156. 28 people have recovered. 5,526 people are in quarantine, 344 people in the hospital are under surveillance.

A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21 to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

All public transport was stopped, everything was closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies. People are not allowed to leave the house unless otherwise necessary.

Since March 23, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi have been closed for entry and exit because of the danger of the internal spread of the coronavirus.

On March 31, a curfew was imposed throughout Georgia.