Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Moldova agree to create free trade zone

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Moldova have signed an agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

The agreement was signed at the 39th session of the Council of the Regional Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, known as GUAM. The session was held during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

Foreign Ministers Ilia Darchiashvili of Georgia, Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Nicu Popescu of Moldova, and Dmitry Kuleba of Ukraine, as well as GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev, took part in the meeting.

The ministers stressed the importance of coordinated interaction between GUAM member states of international organizations and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.

The geopolitical environment and security challenges after Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Ukraine were also discussed.

“The parties stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of transport, connectivity and energy, which has become even more of a priority after current events in Ukraine,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The press service of the President of Ukraine was the first to announce the signing of a free trade agreement between the four countries.