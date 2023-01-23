Turkey Georgia's main trading partner

Georgia and Turkey trade relations

According to foreign trade data for 2022, Turkey is Georgia’s main trading partner. The trade turnover between the countries exceeds $2.8 billion, with $2.4 billion from imports. Exports from Georgia to Turkey amount to only $435.5 million.

Georgia purchases 17.6% of consumer goods from Turkey. In 2022 imports from Turkey increased by 29.6%.

Goods from Turkey:

Passenger cars: $105.4 million;

Packaged medicine: $73.2 million

Ferrous metal structures and parts: $53.8 million;

Ferrous pipes, hollow tubes: $47.5 million;

Cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes: $47 million



In terms of exports, Turkey is the fifth largest partner, accounting for 7.8% of the total.

The largest product groups are as follows:

Electricity: $79.6 million;

Jerseys: $72.7 million

Ferro-alloys: $60.3 million

Knitted suits and sets for men: $43.6 million

Semi-finished carbon steel products: $18.2 million



In general, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in 2022 amounted to $19,430,000,000. The country’s largest trading partners after Turkey were Russia ($2 billion 487 million) and China ($1 billion 863 million).

Compared to 2021, imports from Russia increased by 79.4% and accounted for 13.6% of total imports.

As for exports, last year exports to Russia increased by 6.8%. Russia’s share in exports was 11.7%.

Georgia and Turkey trade relations