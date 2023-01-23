fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Turkey Georgia's main trading partner

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia and Turkey trade relations

According to foreign trade data for 2022, Turkey is Georgia’s main trading partner. The trade turnover between the countries exceeds $2.8 billion, with $2.4 billion from imports. Exports from Georgia to Turkey amount to only $435.5 million.

Georgia purchases 17.6% of consumer goods from Turkey. In 2022 imports from Turkey increased by 29.6%.

Goods from Turkey:

  • Passenger cars: $105.4 million;
  • Packaged medicine: $73.2 million
  • Ferrous metal structures and parts: $53.8 million;
  • Ferrous pipes, hollow tubes: $47.5 million;
  • Cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes: $47 million


In terms of exports, Turkey is the fifth largest partner, accounting for 7.8% of the total.

The largest product groups are as follows:

  • Electricity: $79.6 million;
  • Jerseys: $72.7 million
  • Ferro-alloys: $60.3 million
  • Knitted suits and sets for men: $43.6 million
  • Semi-finished carbon steel products: $18.2 million


In general, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in 2022 amounted to $19,430,000,000. The country’s largest trading partners after Turkey were Russia ($2 billion 487 million) and China ($1 billion 863 million).

Compared to 2021, imports from Russia increased by 79.4% and accounted for 13.6% of total imports.

As for exports, last year exports to Russia increased by 6.8%. Russia’s share in exports was 11.7%.

Georgia and Turkey trade relations

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews