Turkey Georgia's main trading partner

According to foreign trade data for 2022, Turkey is Georgia’s main trading partner. The trade turnover between the countries exceeds $2.8 billion, with $2.4 billion from imports. Exports from Georgia to Turkey amount to only $435.5 million.
Georgia purchases 17.6% of consumer goods from Turkey. In 2022 imports from Turkey increased by 29.6%.
Goods from Turkey:
- Passenger cars: $105.4 million;
- Packaged medicine: $73.2 million
- Ferrous metal structures and parts: $53.8 million;
- Ferrous pipes, hollow tubes: $47.5 million;
- Cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes: $47 million
In terms of exports, Turkey is the fifth largest partner, accounting for 7.8% of the total.
The largest product groups are as follows:
- Electricity: $79.6 million;
- Jerseys: $72.7 million
- Ferro-alloys: $60.3 million
- Knitted suits and sets for men: $43.6 million
- Semi-finished carbon steel products: $18.2 million
In general, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in 2022 amounted to $19,430,000,000. The country’s largest trading partners after Turkey were Russia ($2 billion 487 million) and China ($1 billion 863 million).
Compared to 2021, imports from Russia increased by 79.4% and accounted for 13.6% of total imports.
As for exports, last year exports to Russia increased by 6.8%. Russia’s share in exports was 11.7%.
