US Department of State calls on Georgian parties and authorities to unite for EU candidate status

The U.S. State Department calls on the Georgian government and all political forces to unite and work together to make the necessary reforms for the sake of the country’s candidacy for EU membership.

This was announced by State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, who says the need to unite Georgia’s political forces has never been more acute.

“We have clearly stated, as have the Georgian people, that they see their future together with Europe and the European Union. In doing so, the country was given a clear roadmap to achieve EU candidate status.

We call on the Georgian government and all parties to unite and work together to achieve this goal, especially to implement the reforms needed to achieve candidate status.”

