Georgian gov't donates over 10,000 doses of flu vaccine to Abkhazia

10,000 doses of seasonal flu vaccine purchased by the Georgian government have been given to occupied Abkhazia, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia

According to him, a total of 235,000 doses were purchased.

“As of this morning, 160,000 doses have been used, including the 10,000 doses we have transferred to Abkhazia. First of all, the army and risk groups have been vaccinated,” Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze says the quantity of flu vaccine this year has exceeded all priors years, but despite this, the population is still reluctant to apply for vaccination.

School teachers were also added to the risk groups entitled to free vaccinations.