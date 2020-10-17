Azerbaijani city of Ganja hit by second missile strike, dozens amongst dead, wounded. Video

More than ten civilians were killed and more than 40 people were injured as a result of a second missile strike by the Armenian armed forces on Ganja, the second most important city in Azerbaijan, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev on his Twitter.

Rockets hit several streets in Ganja on the night of October 17, at about 1 a.m.

Video RIA Novosti from the scene.

This city was subjected to a missile strike on the night of October 10, when 10 civilians were killed as well and over 30 people were injured.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that the strikes were made by SCUD missiles from the territory of Armenia.

Missiles SCUD (P-17) for operational and tactical purposes are characterized by insufficient strike accuracy and have a maximum flight range of 300 kilometers. They were used by Russian troops during the second Chechen war in 1999-2001.

According to the information of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, the missile strikes hit two streets in Ganja.

Terter in Azerbaijan has also been subjected to massive rocket fire, both cities are outside the zone of the Karabakh conflict.

On October 15, as a result of shelling during a funeral at a cemetery in Terter, four civilians were killed and four others were injured.

According to the official data of Azerbaijan, since the beginning of the confrontation on September 27, at least 60 civilians have died, at least 250 have been wounded. Information about casualties among the military has not been reported.

According to the Armenian side, Azerbaijani armed forces are shelling settlements in Karabakh. According to official information, since the beginning of the escalation on September 27, 33 civilians have died there.

Fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh have continued since September 27. Officially, about 1,000 people were killed among the military and civilians on both sides, and thousands were injured. Unofficially, the numbers are likely to be much higher. Both sides report huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.

On the night of October 10, the parties signed an armistice agreement, which was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.