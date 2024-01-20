fbpx
Abkhazia faces a fuel crisis and is puzzled by Russia's perceived "unfriendly step"

Fuel crisis in Abkhazia caused by Russia

The Abkhazian parliament plans to communicate with the Russian State Duma regarding the fuel crisis sparked by Russia granting its state owned company Rosneft a monopoly on importing gasoline and diesel fuel to Abkhazia.

Since the start of January 2024, a majority of gas stations in Abkhazia have shuttered due to a fuel shortage. Gasoline is only available at stations owned by Rosneft and the private company Podorozhnik, linked to former Rosneft head Eduard Khudainatov.

Meanwhile, Abkhazian-bought fuel remains stranded at the Russian border, with Russian border guards, enforcing the imposed monopoly, preventing these cargoes from entering Abkhazia.

Despite almost a month passing since the Russian government’s decision, the text of the decree itself has not reached Abkhazia.

“No one in Abkhazia has seen the text of this decree; representatives of the executive authorities claim the same. There were even reports that the decree supposedly carries a DSP (‘for official use’) stamp,” states Abkhazian parliament member Inal Gitsba.

Commentary

"Why does Moscow sell energy to adversaries but act unfriendly toward an ally?" Economist Akhra Aristava on fuel crisis in Abkhazia caused by Russia
Akhra Aristava

Economist Akhra Aristava deems Russia’s imposition of a fuel monopoly as an “unfriendly step”:

“Until there is an official stance from the executive authorities of the Republic of Abkhazia on the Russian government’s decision to bar the sale of oil products to Abkhazian national companies, the situation remains unresolved.

This move by the Russian government can only be construed as unfriendly and at odds with the relations between our states, characterized as fraternal by the president of the Russian Federation.

Currently, Russian companies supply energy resources to countries even providing weapons against Russia.

The rationale behind such an unfriendly decision towards Abkhazia must be elucidated, and the decision needs to be rescinded as it contradicts the countries’ agreements on trade regimes and allied relations.”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

