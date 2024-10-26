After a five-month boycott, the sole opposition party in South Ossetia returns to parliament

“United Ossetia” returns to parliament

For nearly six months, the opposition party “United Ossetia,” which won parliamentary elections in South Ossetia in June 2024, boycotted parliament, claiming it was denied a majority due to election fraud. However, its members have now taken their seats.

Until 2022, “United Ossetia” was in power until its then-leader Anatoly Bibilov lost the presidential election to the current head of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev, resulting in a government change.



Today, “United Ossetia” stands as the only opposition party in South Ossetia with visible authority, garnering over 35 percent of the vote despite numerous challenges during the elections.

The return of “United Ossetia” was motivated by the need to “protect the interests of our voters in this challenging time for the republic,” stated party chairman and parliament member Atsamaz Bibilov during a parliamentary session.

“Every day, 10 to 15 people come to our headquarters asking us to return to parliament. It would be wrong not to defend the interests of those who voted for us,” he asserted.

Bibilov reminded that he and his colleagues had refused to participate in the work of the eighth parliamentary convocation until legal proceedings were resolved. However, the Supreme Court has delayed its decisions, and Bibilov doubts the impartiality of the judiciary, believing it is under the control of the president and his party, “Nykhas.”

“United Ossetia” claims it was denied several deserved mandates while the presidential party “Nykhas” received excess votes. The party has taken legal action against the Central Election Commission and stated that it would not enter parliament until justice is restored.

“United Ossetia” claims widespread fraud on election day, citing use of disappearing ink pens at polling stations

On June 18, the party filed lawsuits with the court and the General Prosecutor’s Office regarding three instances of violations.

Following a preliminary investigation, the General Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on August 6 for “falsifying election results by tampering with ballots, rendering it impossible to determine the voters’ will.”

On August 12, “United Ossetia” submitted another lawsuit to the Supreme Court, alleging “mass violations of electoral rights and the right to express one’s will” during the elections.

On August 14, the General Prosecutor’s Office responded to the party, declining to hold Central Election Commission officials accountable.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed incidents of fraud at two polling stations, specifically the replacement of standard pen ink cartridges with those containing disappearing ink.

“As a result of the criminal actions, 695 ballots were deemed invalid due to the ink marks disappearing from the voting squares,” stated the prosecutor’s conclusion.

However, the prosecutor’s office identified the ruling party “Nykhas” as the aggrieved party, claiming it was the beneficiary of the majority of the spoiled ballots.

