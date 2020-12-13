France, Germany on Georgian opposition boycott: ‘parliament best place for discussion’

“All political forces in Georgia agree that further reforms of the electoral and judicial systems should remain at the center of the country’s domestic policy. And the only suitable place to discuss how these reforms should go is parliament,” the French and German Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement.

The statement emphasizes that “the parliamentary process will strengthen confidence in the state institutions of Georgia.”

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 31. The ruling Georgian Dream party received 48 percent of the vote in a proportional system, won all 30 majoritarian constituencies and won 90 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

All opposition forces called the elections rigged and are demanding a new vote. The eight parties that entered parliament have resigned from their seats. The first meeting on December 11 was attended only by MPs from the ruling party. The authorities insist that the elections were free, foreign diplomats and international organizations are of the same opinion, who urge the Georgian opposition to start working in parliament.

The foreign ministers of France and Germany also reaffirmed their support for the territorial integrity of Georgia and stated that Russia must fulfill the ceasefire agreement reached on August 12, 2008.

“Georgia finds itself in the context of a complicated situation in the region, and this makes unity within the country an even more important task. France and Germany are ready to become partners on the democratic path chosen by Georgia,” the statement reads.