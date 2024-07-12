French ambassador: France suspends direct aid to Georgia's budget

France stops budget aid to Georgia

French Ambassador to Georgia, Sheraz Gasri, informed journalists on July 11 that France is suspending direct aid to Georgia’s budget.

During a ceremonial reception in Tbilisi marking Bastille Day, she also mentioned that the process of Georgia’s accession to the European Union is frozen. The ambassador’s remarks were published on the public broadcaster’s website.

“On June 27, the European Council concluded that Georgia’s path to EU accession is de facto halted, a result of decisions made by the Georgian government that are widely known. For this reason, we have decided to temporarily suspend our direct aid to Georgia’s budget and bolster support for civil society and media. The Georgian government must change course for us to resume activities aligned with our intentions, namely, to continue supporting Georgia across all sectors,” said Sheraz Gasri.

As the representative of the country hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, French Ambassador Sheraz Gasri extended wishes of success to Georgian athletes.

“This year, our national celebration takes place in a special context, as France prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, starting in two weeks. It’s an opportunity for us to wish many victories to all nations, including our Georgian friends. Georgia has recently achieved successes in football. We wish you victories in other sports and, of course, success on the European path,” said Sheraz Gasri.

France, the second leading country in the European Union, has begun to reassess its relations with Georgia.

On July 10, it was announced that Germany has decided to comprehensively reassess its relations with Georgia. This includes canceling a major joint legal forum that took place in Tbilisi in 2023 and was scheduled for this summer in Berlin.

Germany has opted out of participating in the traditional annual military exercises “Distinguished Partner.” Additionally, Germany has cautioned that it will not undertake any new financial commitments.

Germany’s Ambassador Peter Fischer also did not rule out Berlin’s reconsideration of military aid to Georgia. However, he categorically denied the circulating information that Germany is canceling student visas for Georgian citizens.

In the conclusions of the European Council meeting on June 27, it was stated that Georgia’s adoption of the “Foreign Agents” law represents a step backwards from the European Commission’s recommendations to grant Georgia candidate status for EU accession.

“The adoption of the ‘foreign agent’ law does not comply with European democratic standards and human rights norms. And this is not an isolated incident,” the resolution adopted by the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) on Georgia stated concurrently.

Fischer noted that while Georgia’s accession process to the European Union is halted, swift progress in this direction is possible if Georgian authorities return to the path of democracy and European integration.