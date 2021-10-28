Fourth booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine authorized in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani authorities have authorized the fourth booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, taking into account medical indicators and a doctor’s recommendation. The electronic third dose registration system will now be able to automatically set the date for the fourth dose.

According to the Azerbaijani State Health Insurance Agency, the fourth booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be administered upon the recommendation of a doctor and for appropriate medical reasons.

“Six months after receiving two doses of the vaccine, the body’s resistance to infection is weakened. For this reason, a third booster dose of the vaccine is recommended. This measure strengthens the body’s immunity against this disease”, the agency noted.

Registration for vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is carried out via the specially created portal. When registering for the third booster dose, the system indicates this as the registration for the first dose and automatically displays the date of the second (actually fourth) dose.

“Proceeding from this, there is no need to register additionally for the fourth dose”, the department added.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

Four types of vaccines are available for the citizens of Azerbaijan – Sinovac (China), Sputnik V (Russia), AstraZeneca (South Korea) and Pfizer (USA-Germany).

According to official information, as of October 27, 43.5% of the total population have been vaccinated with both doses of one of the vaccines available in the country, and 51.2% have been vaccinated with the first dose.

No statistics are available for the third dose of vaccine.