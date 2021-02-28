Former aide of Abkhaz president arrested for smuggling

A former aide to the president of Abkhazia has been detained while trying to smuggle crypto mining equipment in from Russia.

In the summer of 2020, Lasha Sakania, who was still serving as an assistant to the Abkhazi president, was involved in another scandal; he coordinated the visit of Georgian politicians who delivered an icon as a gift to the Ilori church in Abkhazia.

It was later discovered that the visit of the members of the opposition Alliance of Patriots party had not been sanctioned by the authorities in Abkhazia.

The crypto mining equipment which, much like crypto mining itself is prohibited in Abkhazia, was transported by Sakania in an official car belonging to the MP Ilia Gunia.

Sakania recently started working as an assistant to MP Gunia, however, he has already lost his job.

The parliamentary press service reported that Lasha Sakania was dismissed due to an attempt to import contraband. MP Ilia Gunia said that he knew nothing about the illegal import of crypto mining equipment.

