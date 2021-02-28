ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

Former aide of Abkhaz president arrested for smuggling

messenger vk-black email copy print

A former aide to the president of Abkhazia has been detained while trying to smuggle crypto mining equipment in from Russia.

In the summer of 2020, Lasha Sakania, who was still serving as an assistant to the Abkhazi president, was involved in another scandal; he coordinated the visit of Georgian politicians who delivered an icon as a gift to the Ilori church in Abkhazia.

It was later discovered that the visit of the members of the opposition Alliance of Patriots party had not been sanctioned by the authorities in Abkhazia.

The crypto mining equipment which, much like crypto mining itself is prohibited in Abkhazia, was transported by Sakania in an official car belonging to the MP Ilia Gunia.

Sakania recently started working as an assistant to MP Gunia, however, he has already lost his job.

The parliamentary press service reported that Lasha Sakania was dismissed due to an attempt to import contraband. MP Ilia Gunia said that he knew nothing about the illegal import of crypto mining equipment.

Toponyms and terminology used in the publications, and views, opinions and strategies they contain do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, or otherwise unacceptable.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews