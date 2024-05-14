Former Abkhazian FM work in Russia

The former Abkhazian foreign minister, Inal Ardzinba, who was dismissed by presidential decree in early May, is now in Moscow and has stated that he will be involved in ‘implementing progressive projects‘ there, purportedly for the benefit of Abkhazia.

During his tenure as foreign minister, Inal Ardzinba found himself at the center of several controversies, leading to widespread disapproval from the Abkhazian public.

Ardzinba described his resignation as a “planned decision to move to a new job in Russia,” citing the dynamically changing situation in the post-Soviet space, particularly in the South Caucasus region.

“In light of this, for my more effective work and to better support the Republic of Abkhazia, my homeland, I have made the decision to develop contacts and work in the Russian Federation,” says Inal Ardzinba.

However, he did not specify the nature of this work, stating only that it “will focus on implementing progressive projects with a team of determined individuals.”

In turn, the secretary of the Abkhazian Security Council, Sergei Shamba, faced sharp criticism on social media for describing Inal Ardzinba’s departure from the position of foreign minister as voluntary, despite it being known that a week before his resignation, Inal Ardzinba was restricted from leaving Abkhazia by a special presidential decree.

Inal Khashig, editor of the newspaper “Chegemskaya Pravda,” offers his explanation as to why Shamba “embellished” Inal Ardzinba’s dismissal:

“What else could Shamba have said?

After all, he was the one who recommended and actively supported Ardzinba’s appointment as foreign Minister, and even defended him until the very end, right up to his resignation.

Inal Ardzinba was his protege.

And this protege, within a short period, virtually nullified all the work of the Foreign Ministry along with the baggage accumulated over thirty years, turning the department into cheap propaganda mill.

However, we don’t dismiss for failure in work. Usually, people are dismissed for a lack of loyalty to higher-ranking individuals. That’s precisely why Ardzinba was dismissed.

Sergei Shamba couldn’t cite poor performance as the reason for the resignation (otherwise, the question would arise, why tolerate it for so long?), nor could he cite a lack of loyalty to the leadership (palace intrigues traditionally aren’t disclosed publicly).

So he explained it in the spirit of Abkhazian bureaucratic hypocrisy, [saying that Ardzinba resigned] ‘due to transitioning to another job.'”

Former Abkhazian FM work in Russia

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.